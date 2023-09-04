HRT Financial LP Takes $5.34 Million Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 87,906 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.10% of NextEra Energy Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 24,547.1% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 949,160 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $67,224,000 after purchasing an additional 945,309 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $128,470,000 after acquiring an additional 750,144 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 920.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499,979 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $35,044,000 after acquiring an additional 450,982 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,893 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $88,937,000 after acquiring an additional 438,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,869,908 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $114,064,000 after acquiring an additional 406,490 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEP traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.10. 778,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $44.24 and a one year high of $86.06.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.19). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 202.37%.

NEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.64.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

