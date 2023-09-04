PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 132.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,122 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

PNM Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PNM stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.38. The company had a trading volume of 375,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,427. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.37. PNM Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.76.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). PNM Resources had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $477.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 53.07%.

PNM Resources Profile

(Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.