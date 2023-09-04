HRT Financial LP Buys 50,897 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 56.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,897 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.08% of Webster Financial worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 113.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Webster Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $596,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,752.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

Webster Financial Trading Up 2.7 %

WBS stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.56. 1,060,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,329. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $56.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.91.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $673.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.83 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

