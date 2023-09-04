Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Position Increased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 73.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,872 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 150.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 475.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Stock Up 0.3 %

POR traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $43.99. 662,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,836. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.08.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on POR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. 58.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In related news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $50,154.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,160.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

