HRT Financial LP Buys 17,763 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,763 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.14% of Fabrinet worth $5,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FN. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 98.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 652.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 39.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

Shares of FN traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.52. 182,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,483. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $90.19 and a 12 month high of $163.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.46.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $655.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.42 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 9.37%. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 10,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total transaction of $1,629,624.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,289 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,098.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 10,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total transaction of $1,629,624.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,098.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $3,218,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,345.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,358 shares of company stock worth $9,165,464 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

