HRT Financial LP Has $5.99 Million Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 232.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 359,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,937 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $5,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in CVB Financial by 5,936.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,738,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,315 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in CVB Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in CVB Financial by 3,236.5% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 331,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 321,480 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in CVB Financial by 42.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 38,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in CVB Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 991,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised CVB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVB Financial

In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $3,220,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 167,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,198 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVBF traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.17. 717,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.41. CVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $132.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.28 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 39.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

