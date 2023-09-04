HRT Financial LP Makes New $6.03 Million Investment in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,034,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Equity Residential by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 512,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,221,000 after buying an additional 143,469 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 0.6% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1,058.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 37,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 34,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQR traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.00. 1,163,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,456. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $77.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 119.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. 3M reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.53.

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $165,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

