British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BTLCY. Barclays dropped their target price on British Land from GBX 465 ($5.86) to GBX 432 ($5.45) in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on British Land from GBX 355 ($4.47) to GBX 325 ($4.10) in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, HSBC cut British Land from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British Land has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $3.95 on Monday. British Land has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $5.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

