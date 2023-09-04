Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP increased its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 89.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 49,392 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $6,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BERY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.54.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BERY stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.87. 601,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,619. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.52 and a twelve month high of $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.13.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $1,938,466.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $598,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $1,938,466.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,122 shares of company stock valued at $6,368,915 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Featured Articles

