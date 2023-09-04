iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Shares Sold by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.53% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 58.8% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IHF traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $247.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.18 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.81. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a one year low of $240.08 and a one year high of $282.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.64.

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

