871,722 Shares in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 871,722 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.10% of ADT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ADT by 364.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in ADT during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in ADT during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in ADT during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in ADT during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ADT from $9.60 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

ADT Stock Performance

Shares of ADT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.43. 1,675,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,825,485. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average is $6.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.33 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The security and automation business reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. ADT had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

