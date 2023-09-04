HRT Financial LP Has $6.60 Million Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,372 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $6,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DKNG. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 242,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 4.0% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 632,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 24,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in DraftKings by 11.4% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on DKNG shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.58.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $29.64. The stock had a trading volume of 9,273,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,454,392. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.82.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 97.42%. The company had revenue of $874.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $6,358,572.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 629,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,946,172.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $90,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $6,358,572.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 629,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,946,172.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 918,450 shares of company stock worth $28,359,633. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.