HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 499,789 Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 499,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.19% of Sprinklr as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.
Sprinklr Stock Up 1.5 %
CXM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,355. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.83. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $15.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr
In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 17,167 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $249,951.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,029,131.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 17,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $249,951.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,029,131.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Paul Ohls sold 25,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $344,749.44. Following the sale, the executive now owns 706,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,578,539.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,661,001 shares of company stock worth $23,807,074 in the last 90 days. 40.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CXM shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Sprinklr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.91.
Sprinklr Company Profile
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
