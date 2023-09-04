UBS Group AG Raises Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,444 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.22% of Kimberly-Clark worth $99,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after buying an additional 34,646 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,066,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $127.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.32%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

