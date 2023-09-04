Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KB. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut KB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Shares of KB Financial Group stock opened at $40.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.96. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.65.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 14.72%. Analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

