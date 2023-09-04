Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Position Reduced by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,293,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 246,430 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.11% of Enbridge worth $87,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Enbridge by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 546,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,805,000 after purchasing an additional 26,360 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 59.3% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Enbridge by 14.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 240,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after buying an additional 30,008 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 323,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 292,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $35.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average is $37.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.96 and a 12 month high of $43.03.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 187.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

