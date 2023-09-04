AXS Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,424,035,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 450.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 225.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,265,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.79.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $701.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $93.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $726.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $660.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $580.23.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.83 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.82%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

