Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 574,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,901 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $105,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 102.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,871,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,201,000 after buying an additional 3,976,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,685,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,124,000 after buying an additional 115,545 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $526,026,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,707,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,061,000 after buying an additional 471,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TT. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.81.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $205.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $139.07 and a fifty-two week high of $209.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.89 and a 200 day moving average of $185.78.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,681.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at $737,681.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,524,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,669 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

