UBS Group AG Buys 99,515 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,247,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,515 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.36% of Eversource Energy worth $97,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Eversource Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 27,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 94,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 20,933 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,071,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,408,000 after purchasing an additional 26,492 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES stock opened at $63.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.48. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $62.72 and a one year high of $92.80.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

