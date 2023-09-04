UBS Group AG Increases Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 742,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,444 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.22% of Kimberly-Clark worth $99,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.5% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 193.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 288,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after purchasing an additional 189,962 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock opened at $127.46 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.90. The stock has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

