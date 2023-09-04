Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 80.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,624,700 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.10% of Western Union worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,727,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,587,000 after purchasing an additional 532,441 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Union in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,439,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Western Union by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 343,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 61,641 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Western Union from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

Western Union Stock Performance

WU opened at $12.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. Western Union had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 116.87%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

