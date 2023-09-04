Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 177,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.41% of La-Z-Boy worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LZB. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 1st quarter worth $532,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 10.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,071,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,330,000 after acquiring an additional 202,121 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 0.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 15,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

Shares of LZB opened at $32.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.12. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $33.92.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $481.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1815 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

(Free Report)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.