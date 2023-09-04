Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires New Stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 688,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.47% of W&T Offshore at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,046,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,870,000 after buying an additional 204,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,757,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,992 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,360,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,837,000 after acquiring an additional 135,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,734,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,680,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after purchasing an additional 70,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of W&T Offshore from $7.90 to $8.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

W&T Offshore Stock Up 7.6 %

WTI stock opened at $4.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $643.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.98. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.05.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). W&T Offshore had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 1,591.08%. The firm had revenue of $126.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. W&T Offshore’s quarterly revenue was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

