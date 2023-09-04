Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 142.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,443 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17,187.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,899,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,589 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 571.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,152,000 after buying an additional 1,743,598 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $145.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.62. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.40 and a fifty-two week high of $149.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

