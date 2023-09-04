Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 277,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at $19,940,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,426,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,628,000 after acquiring an additional 637,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 14.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,706,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,049,000 after purchasing an additional 607,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,594,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,542,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,908,000 after buying an additional 482,478 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $16.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.67. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $18.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -58.14%.

In other Xerox news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 11,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,406.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

