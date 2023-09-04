Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 30,900 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,213 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 30,900 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EA. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,450 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,574 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,082 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.8% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $120.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.10. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $140.30. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.64.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total transaction of $97,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,704,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total transaction of $97,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,917.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,804 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,618. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

