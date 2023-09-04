Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 6,600 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,384,000 after buying an additional 2,301,338 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 22.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $901,726,000 after buying an additional 299,970 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after buying an additional 852,258 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,535,000 after acquiring an additional 465,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $416.01 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $373.80 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $451.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $484.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $545.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ulta Beauty

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.