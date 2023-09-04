HRT Financial LP Increases Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 2,827.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443,609 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $6,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,521,000. State Street Corp grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,438,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,125,000 after acquiring an additional 692,889 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,714,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,464,000 after acquiring an additional 892,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,715,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,980,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,883,000 after acquiring an additional 551,973 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI lowered JBG SMITH Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

JBG SMITH Properties Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of JBGS stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,264,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.92 and a beta of 1.00. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $22.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -360.00%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.