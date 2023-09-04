HRT Financial LP Has $7.10 Million Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 1,869.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,415 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.09% of Williams-Sonoma worth $7,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,429,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of WSM traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,412. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $154.83.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 64.43% and a net margin of 11.68%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,630,201.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on WSM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.65.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

