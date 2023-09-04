HRT Financial LP Acquires 953,685 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 105.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,854,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 953,685 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $7,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 425.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,008,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $31,127,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 63.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,638 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 22.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 9,408.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,492 shares in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $41,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,054.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer C. Witz bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $1,027,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,557,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at $361,054.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $4.10 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.10.

Sirius XM Price Performance

SIRI stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,330,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,212,707. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.0242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

