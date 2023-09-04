HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 54,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,546,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16,086.2% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,831,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765,018 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,221 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4,447.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,542,000 after acquiring an additional 647,011 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 353.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 590,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,945,000 after acquiring an additional 460,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,662,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.26. The stock had a trading volume of 268,353 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

