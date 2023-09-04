Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 229,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,962 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $8,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 0.8% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 61,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 38.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Equity Investment Life

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 16,248 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $866,343.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 5,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $266,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,094.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 16,248 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $866,343.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,597.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

Shares of AEL stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $53.65. 697,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,462. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.96. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $54.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $851.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.06 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 600.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

