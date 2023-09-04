Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,555 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of Vertiv worth $8,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,462,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,100,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 221,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 31,746 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 50,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth about $796,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,701,000 after purchasing an additional 70,954 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Vertiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Vertiv from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Vertical Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Vertiv from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vertiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

VRT stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.87. 4,614,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,801,339. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $40.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Vertiv had a return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 35,002 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $705,290.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,661.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 130,008 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $3,129,292.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,302,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,394,748.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 35,002 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $705,290.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,661.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,116,186 shares of company stock worth $814,889,644. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

