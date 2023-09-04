Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $8.66 Million Stock Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 158,046 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $8,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 496.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 160.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 265.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 65.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Knowles from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Knowles Stock Performance

KN stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 425,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,372. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.47. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.90.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 28.43%.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

