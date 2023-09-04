Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 31,427 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,404 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 31,427 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of UMB Financial worth $8,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 63.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in UMB Financial by 93.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UMBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $38,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,893,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,004,264.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nikki Farentino Newton sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $89,531.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,587.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $38,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,893,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,004,264.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,918 shares of company stock valued at $639,149 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.60. The stock had a trading volume of 371,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,415. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.59 and a 200-day moving average of $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.83. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $50.68 and a 12-month high of $92.70.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $370.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.60 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 18.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.95%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Articles

