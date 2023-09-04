Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,613 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 1.08% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $8,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COLL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.74. 318,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,852. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.30. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $135.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.98 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 87.81% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 17,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $390,612.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,930.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

