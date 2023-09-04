Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 92.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,213,419 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 582,372 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Kosmos Energy worth $9,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $9.50 to $9.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 112,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $749,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,869.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of KOS stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $7.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,934,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,564,117. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.75. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $273.32 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

