Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 302,723 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) by 141.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 516,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 302,723 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $9,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 178.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 69.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConnectOne Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Thompson bought 2,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William Thompson acquired 2,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,212.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $983,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 276,338 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,196.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,758. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.94. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The company has a market cap of $764.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $67.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.96 million. Analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Featured Stories

