Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 99,272 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 68.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 244,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,272 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $9,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CNA Financial by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in CNA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CNA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CNA Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,150,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,935,000 after purchasing an additional 92,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CNA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on CNA Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of CNA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.64. 85,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,748. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $45.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day moving average is $39.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.65.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 4,456,050 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.29 per share, for a total transaction of $175,078,204.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 248,414,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,760,215,056.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

