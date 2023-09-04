Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 690,346 Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) by 119.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,269,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 690,346 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.65% of Vivid Seats worth $9,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 567,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 31,632 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth about $1,361,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the second quarter worth about $93,000. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SEAT traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.33. 303,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,013. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $9.89.

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $165.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.32 million. Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 9.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Vivid Seats stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $96,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,579 shares in the company, valued at $43,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 2,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $18,432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,544,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Dixon sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $96,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,421,651 shares of company stock worth $18,601,936. Insiders own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.77.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

