Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 248,425 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $9,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 5.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,089,926 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $400,469,000 after acquiring an additional 564,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $241,118,000 after acquiring an additional 386,775 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,864,496 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $232,761,000 after acquiring an additional 337,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Foot Locker by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,754 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $73,118,000 after buying an additional 248,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 177.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,767,671 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $109,849,000 after buying an additional 1,770,915 shares in the last quarter.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FL traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.87. 3,986,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,575,041. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet cut Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Foot Locker from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

