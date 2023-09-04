Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 85.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,152 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,458 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Peabody Energy worth $9,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Peabody Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley cut their price target on Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

NYSE:BTU traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.34. 5,139,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,673,980. Peabody Energy Co. has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $32.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The coal producer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.30%.

Peabody Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.