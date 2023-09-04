Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 776,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,968 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of ACV Auctions worth $10,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,907,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,449,000 after buying an additional 379,155 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at $752,000. Rivermont Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter valued at $4,867,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter valued at $790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ACVA shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.87. 586,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,299. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $18.68.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $124.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.44 million. On average, analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ACV Auctions

In other news, CEO George Chamoun sold 143,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $2,576,312.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,392.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ACV Auctions news, CEO George Chamoun sold 143,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $2,576,312.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,392.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 5,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $93,376.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,163,526.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,329,156 shares of company stock worth $23,830,358 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

(Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

See Also

