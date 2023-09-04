Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 14,489 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,289 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,489 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Masco worth $10,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harris Associates L P raised its position in shares of Masco by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,395,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,848 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 118,819.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,027,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,224,000 after acquiring an additional 68,957 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Masco by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,081,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,937,000 after acquiring an additional 429,357 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Masco by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,815,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,715,000 after acquiring an additional 17,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Masco Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Masco stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,523. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.07. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $63.85.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $11,239,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,972,229.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Masco news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $11,239,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,972,229.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,240 shares of company stock valued at $14,307,207 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

