Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $10.17 Million Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 371,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,356 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $10,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 84.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 143.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.42.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Huntsman stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,652,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,256. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $23.52 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.14. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 98.96%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

Featured Stories

