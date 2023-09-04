Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $830,000 Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,844,000 after purchasing an additional 646,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,519,000 after purchasing an additional 585,944 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,004,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 898,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,048,000 after purchasing an additional 364,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 855,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,642,000 after purchasing an additional 333,310 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $131.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, June 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total transaction of $217,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,564. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $104.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,358. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.74. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $118.16.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.93%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

