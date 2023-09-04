Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 283.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

LANC traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.85. The company had a trading volume of 105,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,740. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.22 and a 200-day moving average of $195.75. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $149.76 and a 1-year high of $220.65.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.26). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LANC shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lancaster Colony from $237.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company.

About Lancaster Colony

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

