Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 497 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Air Lease worth $11,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter worth $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 19.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter worth $113,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AL. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Air Lease from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Air Lease from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Lease

In other Air Lease news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 25,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:AL traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.21. 810,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.42.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $672.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.68 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 7.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.74%.

Air Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.