Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795,319 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NerdWallet were worth $10,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in NerdWallet by 1,094.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in NerdWallet in the first quarter worth $58,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in NerdWallet in the first quarter worth $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in NerdWallet in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in NerdWallet by 542.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. 36.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NRDS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of NerdWallet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRDS traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $9.14. 225,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,173. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.72 million, a P/E ratio of 914.91 and a beta of 1.51.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

