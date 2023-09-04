Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,989 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $11,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dover by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 46,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 25,035 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.38.

Shares of DOV traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.70. The stock had a trading volume of 902,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,032. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.33. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $160.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.80.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

